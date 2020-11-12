Non-stop rise in fire calls in Fresno will continue, crews predict

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno firefighters remain busier than ever. They are seeing a record-breaking number of calls in 2020, and do not expect calls to slow down anytime soon.

“We just wrapped up the fifth structure fire since our crews came on,” said the department’s Shane Brown on Wednesday.

He said the department has already tackled more than 4,800 fires this year – up nearly 50% from last year.

Brown also says homeless-related fires are up 91%. A fire Wednesday afternoon at Ashlan and Angus was suspected of being started by squatters. As the temperature drops, Brown says they see more fire activity both inside and outside of structures.

“We’ve seen that in the month of December that’s where we have the highest average of structure fires,” Brown said.

The department averages roughly 100 structures fires each December, but 2020 has been anything but average. Crews are bracing for what could be a major spike in what’s already been a nonstop year.

“On our records we’d never had a month with more than 500 fires recorded and that includes every type of fire. This year in 10 months we’ve had five months with more than 500 fires,” Brown said.

