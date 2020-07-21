Non-profit ransacked by thieves; Fresno Police cadet rallies the department for donations

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Police Department made a $700 donation to a local non-profit that helps at-risk children, following a burglary at the group’s facility just over a week ago.

Live Again Fresno, a non-profit that gives art supplies to children living in motels, was burglarized on July 12. The non-profit’s founder Richard Burrell arrived at work to find an open storage shed. The thieves took over $1,000 dollars in supplies and shelving.

“The doors were wide open,” said Burrell. “You could see where they cut through not just the locks but the metal to the doors, and they were completely empty.”

Crayons, paint, t-shirts, and shelves bought just two weeks ago were gone.

“You could see the drag marks going all the way across the yard going into a huge hole in the fence,” said Burrell.

The non-profit gives the supplies to children ages 4-18 that live in motels on Parkway Drive.

“If Parkway Drive is anything,” said Burrell. “It is unpredictable. It is not a very big secret. National Geographic actually covered the amount of sex trafficking and human trafficking that goes on there.”

Burrell founded the organization in 2012 to give a voice to children through art. The thieves stripped that voice away.

“A child to not have the language or be discouraged from saying ‘I’m tired. I am hungry. I am scared.’,” said Burrell. “More times than not they are using art to convey their needs on any given day.”

Fresno Police Cadet Mariah Vargas was incredibly touched by the story as she wrote the police report.

“I knew I needed to help,” said Vargas.

Over the next week, she rallied other cadets and the police department as a whole to donate around $700 for art supplies, which she hand-delivered.

“I want the community to know that community relations is really big to us and to be given this opportunity is awesome,” said Vargas. “It was great to see a smile on Richard’s face.”

“I am still shaking,” said Vargas as he was handed the supplies and check. “I just don’t know what to say. I am really overwhelmed and grateful.”

Live Again Fresno accepts donations at their facility at 145 W Hedges from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday.

