Non-profit in Fresno gifts 600 care packages to troops serving in armed forces for holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – 600 troops serving our country will be receiving care packages this holiday season, all thanks to the Central Valley Blue Star Moms.

“It makes me cry, every time…It’s just hard to have them gone, you know?”

Angelina Cozby is a volunteer with the Central Valley Blue Star Moms and on Wednesday, she joined dozens of other moms who have children in the armed forces, putting together 600 care packages filled with snacks, letters, pictures and other items to send to their loved ones who can’t be home for the holidays.

“My son constantly thinks the world is going on and nobody’s noticed he’s missing, and it’s quite the opposite,” Cozby said. “I think it just reminds him that his absence is felt.”

And it’s not just moms preparing the packages. Grandparents like Ronald and Jacqueline Rakowski also came out to the Clovis Veterans Memorial Building on Wednesday to make sure their granddaughter will be one of the troops receiving a token of appreciation.

“She’s always been something special,” Jacqueline said.

Ronald says it’s something he would’ve loved to receive when he was serving in the Vietnam war.

“You don’t really know what these people are going through right now,” Ronald said. “Can you imagine if you were gone for six to eight months and you got one of these boxes and opened it up and see all these goodies in there – how happy you would be?”

Central Valley Blue Star Moms accepts monetary donations and other items throughout the year. Visit their website to find out more on how you can donate and show support to those in the armed forces.