FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parents should avoid giving water to newborns, according to a pediatrician at Valley Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Hailey Nelson says that water given to an infant under six months of age can be dangerous because they have immature kidneys and are not able to process it well.

“Additional water given to an infant can impact their electrolytes and decrease the sodium. If water is given in large amounts, it can lead to water intoxication whose symptoms range from fussiness, drowsiness, seizures, coma, and death,” said Dr. Nelson.

Dr. Nelson shared that as infants grow, their kidneys continue to develop.

“The kidneys are part of the filtration system for our body and help keep the electrolytes balanced. In a young infant, the system isn’t ready for additional water so they aren’t able to filter well and keep up, says Dr. Nelson. “This improves as they grow which is why introducing water is safe to do so in small amounts after 6 months of age when starting solid foods.”

In circumstances such as a baby formula shortage, Nelson said some parents may decide to dilute their baby formula with more water than necessary to make it last longer – but warns that doing may harm the baby.

“Improper mixing not only changes the calories but also the amount of water that your baby receives. It is important to mix formula according to the instructions on the label unless instructed differently by your doctor,” said Dr. Nelson.

Breastmilk and/or formula provide all the fluid that an infant needs in the first 6 months of life for nutrition and growth, Dr. Nelson added.

“If your infant isn’t tolerating drinking their milk or you are unable to locate formula reach out to your child’s pediatrician for guidance on how to best feed your child,” said Dr. Nelson.