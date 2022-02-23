FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Agriculture is taking another hit as low temperatures are expected throughout the valley.

The Bureau of Reclamation Wednesday announced most irrigation districts in the Central Valley will have zero water allocations to start the year.

The first two months of the year are normally the wettest, but this year is already off to a historically dry start, and experts predict tough times ahead for local farmers.

Tuesday’s rainfall was not enough to make a dent in California’s drought.

“I think we can all agree that this will be a difficult year unless we receive some substantial rainfall in the coming months,” said Ernest Conant, Regional Director of the Central Valley Project.

The Central Valley Project dictates where federal water goes, and they say this year, farmers in the Westlands Water District will not receive any water and must rely on groundwater or other sources.

“Thus far, January and February which are two of our wettest months have been our driest on record,” said Central Valley Operations Manager, Kristen White.

White says these past two months broke the record set back in 2013 for the lowest precipitation.

“I’d say our storage up in the Shasta-Trinity Reservoirs is lower than it was at this point than it was last year. From that instance, it’s much worse. Now we are, without much precip at all in January and February, we are certainly dropping,” White said.

Manuel Cunha with the Nisei Farmers League says the allocation is frustrating.

“That’s really disappointing, these are the communities, the 47 different towns in this valley that do all of the agricultural work, so when you don’t have that allocation, the impact is huge,” said Cunha.

Local farmer Joe Del Bosque says if things don’t change soon, he’ll need to find an alternative.

“When we don’t have an adequate water supply, we cut back our crops. We’re going to have to cut back somewhere. Last year we cut back two crops, so there are about 70 jobs eliminated right there that are not going to back this year,” said Del Bosque.

The Friant Water Authority said they have received 15% from the Central Valley Project, and right now, everyone is hoping for a March miracle.