‘No person deserves that’: Family seeks justice in deadly Fresno hit and run

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A heartbroken family is grieving the loss of their loved one.

LaVonda Mosley, 55, was killed Friday, March 5th around 7 p.m. when she was crossing the street at Elm and Grove Avenue. The family said she was on the way to the store.

The Fresno Police Department said they recovered the vehicle suspected in the crash but the driver is still outstanding.

“You don’t leave a human being you injured alone in the street,” said her oldest daughter, Alicia McQueen.

“I can’t even sleep because I know that the person who did this is still out there,” said her youngest daughter Inez Hill.

The family gathered for a vigil at the intersection Monday night, wearing red, her favorite color.

A moment of silence for Lavonda Mosley, a 55-year-old Fresno woman and mother of 5 who was killed by a hit and run driver March 5th near Elm & Grove @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/QrZUK7tWzU — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) March 16, 2021

Mosley grew up in West Fresno and was one of 12 siblings. She has five children and four grandchildren. Her family says Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday and she loved to spend time with her big family. They describe her as a vibrant spirit and a friend to everyone she met.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and several police officers came to the vigil to show support for the family.

“We are here to grieve with the community, with the family, because it does hurt, in different ways, especially for Officer Robles who was here that night with some of the officers honestly trying to save her life,” said Fresno Police Captain Joe Alvarez.

“I just hate she had to suffer like that and be left alone like that, no person deserves that,” said Hill.

If you have information about the hit and run crash, call Fresno Police.