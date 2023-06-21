FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local tobacco-free coalitions hosted a Tobacco Town Hall on Wednesday to talk about the vaping crisis and its effects on the youth across the valley.

The Town hall lasted three hours, and parents were able to ask all sorts of questions about tobacco and nicotine use.

“It’s really important those open and transparent conversations, as a parent it’s important to create a safe space to have a conversation with my child knowing there’s no judgment there,” said Cynthia Rocha.

Rocha, with the Youth and Leadership Institute in the Central Valley, says there has been a tobacco resurgence with vaping products among the younger generation.

“As a parent, it’s also important for me to attend town halls like this so I can be informed, knowing the impacts that it has not just on young people, but its impacts on communities of color, it’s important we inform the community about what the problem looks like in their neighborhoods, “said Rocha.

The Fresno County Tobacco Free Coalition and Advocates for Tobacco Abstinence Coalition led the discussion showing different types of nicotine, vapes, pens, and even products that could be disguised.

“It’s easier than ever to access these products, the industry does a great job at marketing towards youth we see it with the colors, the flavors they use for the tobacco products,” said Hernan Trevino, with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

“I’m 25 and like and I just found out that was nicotine so it kind of shows you, me growing up in a Mexican household you’re taught alcohol is bad, weed is bad too, but no one talks about cigarettes and smoking,” said Jasmine Buenrostro attending the meeting.

Organizers mentioned that 91% of high schoolers surveyed reported using these kinds of products and that social media is a big influence too.

“Nicotine is a highly addictive substance that really rewires the way the brain thinks in adolescence, it can affect memory, and learning, increase anxiety, and irritability in adolescents,” said Trevino.

Right now, more than 200 already reduce the availability of tobacco by adopting, strong, tobacco, retail licensing policies.

“There are opportunities for us to push back to work together, to educate ourselves, and work with our local decision makers to pass policies that make these products a little less accessible to our young people as well as hold the industry accountable,” said Rocha.