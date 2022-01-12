No more cloth masks for Fresno State students, “surgical grade” masks required

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Beginning in the spring 2022 semester, it will no longer be enough to wear a cloth mask for Fresno State students and staff.

In a message to students for the upcoming spring semester, Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, President of Fresno State states that:

“Based on updated guidance from public health experts about the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, Fresno State will require that all students, faculty and staff, regardless of vaccination status, wear a surgical grade or KN95 mask. This new requirement will be effective Jan. 18. Free surgical grade masks are available at the SHCC, Atrium, University Warehouse, Student Recreation Center, Library and USU.”

Related Content Fresno State begins Spring semester online

The FDA describes a surgical mask as “a loose-fitting, disposable device that creates a physical barrier between the mouth and nose of the wearer and potential contaminants in the immediate environment.”

According to the FDA, surgical masks are made in different thicknesses and are meant to block out droplets, whether they are the wearer’s or others nearby. They note that surgical masks are not meant for more than one use.

Additionally, as a requirement by the California State University system statewide, booster shots are required by Feb. 28.

Fresno State offers free vaccinations held at their clinic located in North Gym 118.

For those who refuse to comply with the requirements, the message states that disciplinary action may be necessary if a student or staff member did not attest to a medical or religious exemption.

The campus is also offering free PCR testing for free and is urging everyone to get tested before returning to in-person classes on Jan. 31.