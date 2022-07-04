FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Fresno was declared a total loss by fire crews on Monday after flames ripped through the residence.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, the fire was first reported around 9:30 a.m. and crews arrived to find what was described as a well-involved fire at a single-story home. Each side of the home was threatened by fire.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire on both sides of the house – then went inside to make sure no one was trapped. The owner of the home was found to be out at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Fresno Fire officials say the structure is a total loss; two-thirds of the home was burnt and the rest suffered smoke damage.

The estimated cost of the damage is $150,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.