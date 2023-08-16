FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno business owner is calling out to state leaders for help with the homeless situation he said is out of control on the property of his business.

Raffi Pilavian said it has been since 2018 and very little has been done to get the homeless off his property. There is drug paraphernalia, clothes, and waste outside his business and he does not know where else to turn.

“I just don’t want them on my property anymore… They steal stuff from my property,” Pilavian said.

Back then Pilavian had an issue with the homeless camping in the back of his business.

“There’s needles back here. I have employees who don’t even want to come back here to get supplies from the warehouse because it smells so bad and then I’ve got a deal with these guys if they threaten them, I don’t know – it’s terrible,” Pilavian explained.

And Tuesday, nearly five years later, the issue still remains.

“I fixed this building three times already. They’ve burglarized and they canceled my insurance. Now I’m paying three times the amount for insurance and I’m over here working on small margins and it’s just killing me. I see no help from the city or state with this,” Pilavian continued.

Pilavian said the city’s responses can be inconsistent and the homeless end up coming back.

“In the beginning, they were responsive and then it just stopped, and now because I made a stink, they started to be responsive again,” he said.

A few days ago, he decided to take matters into his own hands and had many of the camps cleaned up.

“I had it removed for my property Saturday morning, wait till they were done left had lunch. The fire department called me that my building was on fire,” he explained.

He can only assume it was some type of retaliation but Pilavian said he is fed up and now he is hoping state leaders can help since part of the property belongs to Caltrans.

“The guy who worked for top Caltrans said they were talking about building a wall. They can build a fence, but you can see it’s very simple to cut. A wall would be a solution right here. It would be absolutely they’re not gonna jump it,” Pilavian said.

An effort was made to reach out to Councilmember Nelson Esparza for comment because the business is in his district but he has yet to respond.