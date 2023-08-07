FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI checkpoint set up in Porterville on Friday did not find anyone who was behind the wheel while under the influence, according to the city’s police department.

The checkpoint was held on Olive Avenue, near Jaye Street, between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., officers say. Six drivers were cited at the checkpoint, but officers say all were for operating a vehicle while unlicensed. Additionally, one vehicle was towed.

In total, 340 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

The Porterville Police Department says more checkpoints will be set up in the coming months, with the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.