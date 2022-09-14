FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say there is not an active shooter at Fresno’s Bullard High School, after reports of a police response at the campus Wednesday morning.

In a post on social media, officers wrote that there are no injuries at Bullard High School – or any other school in Fresno. Officers confirmed that the call was a hoax and there is no danger.

“We will fully investigate this call and hold accountable those responsible,” said Fresno Police Chief Balderrama.

Lockdowns were implemented at both Bullard High School and Gibson Elementary School. Parents are asked to wait for information from Fresno Unified School District.