FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Crews were on standby on Monday morning as rain hit the Central Valley.

The gloomy weather made roadways slick and the California Highway Patrol had all hands on deck to look out for accidents.

“We do have all of our available officers out on patrol, when we see it falling from the sky we know it is going to be a busy day for us,” said CHP Spokesperson Mike Salas.

The rain let up by the afternoon and Fresno Public Works Director Scott Mozier said there was no significant damage or flooding reported in city limits.

“While most of the city was still sleeping,” said Mozier. “Our crews unclogged drains but for the most part, we have been in really good shape.

Over the next few days, city crews will be out filling potholes. PG&E Spokesperson Denny Boyles said there was a small outage during the morning after a pole caught on fire. That outage left around 1,000 residents without power. No other outages are expected.

“The higher elevations are getting some snowfall out there obviously chain control is not in effect but you are still required to carry those chains if you are going up the hill,” said Salas.

Fresno has an app where residents can report hazards including potholes, downed trees, and flooding. You can download the app or call 311 to report those issues.