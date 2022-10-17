FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced on social media Monday morning that there is “no current threat” to the safety of Edison, Fresno, and Bullard High Schools after confirming receipt of a message suggesting the Fresno Unified schools were being targeted.

Fresno Police say they are aware of the threat made toward the schools. Officers are asking the public not to share information about future potential threats on social media – until it has been confirmed by the Fresno Police Department.

If you receive credible information regarding any threats to a school contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.