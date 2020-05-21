No COVID-19 patients treated at Fresno Convention Center, site moving to ‘warm shutdown’

Hundreds of beds now lay across the exhibit hall in the Fresno Convention Center to prepare for what could be a surge in cases.

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County says its alternate COVID-19 care facility inside the Fresno Convention Center has not been used since the site was opened in April. Wednesday’s acknowledgment comes as Cal OES says the facility will be placed into a warm shutdown.

According to the state Office of Emergency Services, facilities placed into a warm shutdown will allow it to remain available as surge capacity if another wave of COVID-19 cases (or other emergencies) resurface again.

Cal OES says the decision to place the Fresno Convention Center into a warm shutdown comes after state-wide statistics show California has flattened the curve and addressed the potential surge in cases.

“This is why the stay-at-home order was issued, to save lives and to give the health care delivery system time to prepare,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency.

Fresno County Department of Public Health says its conversations with local hospitals have established that they are able to manage the number of COVID-19 patients.

