No-cost COVID-19 testing to be held outside Fresno’s Manchester Center

A man reacts as a health worker collects a sample for coronavirus testing during the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19, in Eldorado Park outside of Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – No-cost COVID-19 testing will be available in Fresno on Friday.

United Health Centers is providing the service. Tests will be available from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the parking lot of the old Sears building at Fresno’s Manchester Center.

Testing is open to the public, but anyone interested must pre-register before turning up. The number to call to 1-800-492-4227.

Test results are expected in around three-to-five days.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.