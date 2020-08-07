No-cost COVID-19 testing to be held outside Fresno’s Manchester Center

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – No-cost COVID-19 testing will be available in Fresno on Friday.
United Health Centers is providing the service. Tests will be available from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the parking lot of the old Sears building at Fresno’s Manchester Center.
Testing is open to the public, but anyone interested must pre-register before turning up. The number to call to 1-800-492-4227.
Test results are expected in around three-to-five days.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.