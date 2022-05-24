FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man accused of killing his brother and father in May 2021 changed his plea Friday.

Robert Cotter changed his plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘no contest’ Friday. Cotter is accused of shooting his father Patrick Cotter, 53, and his brother Brian Cotter, 15, to death inside a mobile home near McKinley and Marks avenues in Fresno.

Initially, when detectives interviewed Robert, he told investigators that his brother had shot his father before turning the gun on himself, but they determined that the claim was inconsistent with the evidence.

Robert Cotter was arrested for double homicide, and subsequently admitted to planning out the killings, police say.

He will be sentenced on June 20 and could face 50 years to life in prison.