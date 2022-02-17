No confidence: Resolution would call for investigation into Castro’s handling of sexual assault allegations

Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro waves to the crowd before a game between Fresno State and BYU during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A draft resolution from the Academic Senate of Fresno State would call for an independent investigation into CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro’s handling of sexual assault allegations against a former Fresno State employee brought to light in an extensive six-month investigation by USA Today

A draft of the resolution from the Academic Senate of Fresno State would establish a lack of confidence in Castro to perform as Chancellor of the California State University system citing “current, uncertain circumstances surrounding Chancellor Castro.”

The draft would call upon the CSU Board of Trustees to “immediately” place Castro on leave without pay until the investigation has concluded.

The Senate says the decision would be based on actions Castro admitted to in a statement made on Feb. 4 in regards to a letter of recommendation written for Lamas upon his leave following sexual harassment allegations.

The draft states that if the independent investigation into Castro proves and confirms the information reported by USA Today, or finds additional evidence of “inappropriate response to this case” then Castro should be fired from his position. According to the draft, that additional evidence could include;

That Chancellor Castro had previous knowledge of earlier complaints against Dr. Lamas

That actions taken by Chancellor Castro in response to the findings of sexual misconduct were hidden from the search firm and search committee during the Chancellor selection process

That the agreement with the ‘respected retired federal judge’ was a gentleman’s agreement colored by previous relationships between any or all three of the primary participants (Chancellor Castro, Dr. Lamas, and the unnamed retired federal judge)

That Dr. Lamas has in any way been able now or in the future to secure contracts in the CSU system for Lamas Education Advisory Services.”

According to Raymond Hall, Chair of the Academic Senate at Fresno State, the draft, “is the work of one faculty senator who brought this to the senate under new business at a senate meeting on Feb. 7.”

Hall says that changes to the draft will most likely be made at an upcoming meeting scheduled for March 7 and that a vote will also be taken to adopt the resolution.