No charges yet for woman suspected of fatally injuring 1-year-old in Visalia

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators are not yet filing charges against a woman suspected of causing injuries that led to the death of a one-year-old girl in Visalia, the district attorney announced Tuesday.

“An incident as tragic and intricate as this requires a significant amount of information to make a decision to file charges,” said a release from Assistant District Attorney Dave Alavezos. “Unfortunately, we do not possess everything we need to make that decision at this time.”

According to the district attorney, investigators are still awaiting a full autopsy report that will establish a timeframe and a cause of the girl’s death. Additionally, witness statements from parents and others at the facility have yet to be fully analyzed.

“Our burden of proof requires that we have this information and enough time to thoroughly analyze it,” said Alavezos.

According to the release, the child “suffered internal injuries on November 3, 2021.” The one-year-old girl died from the injuries on Monday.

On Friday, Amanda Taylor, 41, was arrested and booked into Tulare County Jail after doctors said that the girl had suffered “non-accidental injuries,” according to investigators. Investigators said Taylor was the only adult who had contact with the girl at the time of the incident.

Anyone with additional information about the incident or parents whose children experience suspicious injuries while in the care of the Imagination Playhouse daycare is asked to contact Detective Andrew Sealee at (559) 713-4576.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Visalia Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (559) 734-5302.