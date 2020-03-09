No charges to be filed in shooting death of 24-year-old in northwest Fresno; shooting was justified, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities decided not to file charges in the February shooting death of a 24-year-old man, the Fresno Police Department announced Monday.

Brandyn Harris, 24

The shooting occurred on Feb. 17 around 2:10 p.m. in the area of Milburn and Alluvial avenues.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with several subjects who were rendering aid to a gunshot victim, in the parking lot which oversees a viewing area of the San Joaquin River.

The victim was later identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Brandyn Harris, 24, of Fresno; he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Harris was with two male friends when they met with other subjects who had arrived in a separate vehicle, police said. During the meeting, shots were fired, and the second vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Homicide detectives located all parties involved in this shooting.

In addition to speaking to all involved parties, detectives also spoke to multiple independent eyewitnesses and reviewed video surveillance and evidence.

The Police Department concluded that it was a planned meeting between the two groups which ended in a failed robbery attempt and shots being fired by both sides.

Detectives say that Harris had a gun and fired at the other group, and he was shot when the other group returned fire.

As a result, the Police Department has ruled the shooting to be a “justifiable homicide.”

The Fresno Police Department previously identified Harris as being 26 years old.

