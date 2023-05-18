FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office decided not to charge Fresno State men’s basketball guard Joseph Hunter Thursday after he was reportedly facing four felony gun charges stemming from his arrest Tuesday night.

As of Thursday evening, the charges Hunter was facing no longer appeared on the Fresno County Jail website, while his name was left off the criminal complaint obtained from the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

The spokesperson for the D.A.’s office said in a statement Thursday: “Based upon a review of the police reports submitted to our office, there was one firearm located in the vehicle that was occupied by four individuals. Charges were filed against the driver and the person who possessed the firearm within the vehicle.”

Hunter was arrested after being a passenger in a car where an unregistered AR-15 style rifle, without a serial number, was allegedly found in plain sight in the back seat.

The D.A.’s office instead charged 25-year-old Quiwon Whittiker, who police say was the driver of the car, with three felonies that included possession of an assault weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony concealed firearm in a vehicle.

They also charged 23-year-old Isaiah Pirtle with four felonies, for possession of an assault weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm in public, as well as possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from owning a firearm.

We have also learned Hunter will be able to resume team activities for Fresno State men’s basketball.