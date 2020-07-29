No active COVID-19 cases in Tulare County’s detention facilities, sheriff’s office says

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – More than 20 inmates at Tulare County’s jails who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and have rejoined the other inmates, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

Jail officials say the first inmate tested positive on June 25.

In total, 139 inmates in Tulare County detention facilities were tested for COVID-19 and 22 tested positive.

Additionally, 37 corrections deputies were tested and five tested positive. Four of those deputies have recovered and have returned to work.

