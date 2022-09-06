FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees.

Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in the rooms on campus.

In a statement, district officials say their teams are monitoring temperatures as students’ health and safety are of top priority.

Officials add that principals will communicate directly with families if there are any HVAC issues at other schools that necessitate an early release.