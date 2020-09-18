Ninth death linked to Foster Farms outbreak confirmed by Merced County health officials

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Another COVID-19 related death of a Foster Farms employee was confirmed Thursday by the Merced County Department of Public Health.

Health officials say the death occurred to an individual who had been diagnosed and hospitalized from COVID-19 prior to intervention from the health department.

“We are saddened by the confirmation of another death of a Foster Farms employee and the Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Since the reopening of Foster Farms, Department staff have conducted inspections regularly to verify compliance with the August 28, 2020, Health Order,” says Dr. Salvador Sandoval, Merced County Public Health Officer.

Foster Farms had been directed to close in September and the individual who died had been hospitalized since August.

Officials say the Livingston Plant facility in which the employee worked is no longer in
outbreak.

