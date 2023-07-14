FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 144th Fighter Wing is holding nighttime flights over Fresno starting in late July.

The 144th Fighter Wing says they are scheduled to conduct night flying operations from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport from July 18 through the 28.

The flights are scheduled to be completed before 10:00 p.m. each day. The night flights are not scheduled on Fridays or weekends, according to the 144th Fighter Wing.

The base says they plan to minimize late-night flights to reduce the impact on neighboring communities and will continue to use the noise abatement procedures agreed upon by Fresno Yosemite International Airport and other agencies involved.