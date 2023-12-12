FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A judge ruled Monday that Nickey Duane Stane will stand trial for the 1996 homicide of Debbie Dorian.

Over 27 years after he discovered his daughter’s body in her Fresno apartment, Debbie’s father Peter Dorian took the stand in a Fresno County courtroom to retell the events of Aug. 22, 1996.

According to the DA, Dorian faces 12 charges related to the murder of Dorian and eight additional charges of sexual assault in Tulare County from 1999 to 2002.

Stane’s next court appearance is Jan 4 for a “Held to answer arraignment”. The DA says they are still determining if it will seek the death penalty.