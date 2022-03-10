FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The suspect who murdered 17-year-old Nick Kauls back in 2018 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

During sentencing, Nick’s mom, Lisa Kauls, said there’s a void in her life that will never be filled.

“He’s leaving out the door, he says, ‘bye mom, I’ll see you when I get home.’ Those are the last words I have of my son. The gaping hole in my heart and in my life will never be filled. I will never get a second chance to be with my son Nick,” she said.

Nick was shot outside of a home in an Old Fig Garden neighborhood on June 24, 2018. Officials say Joseph Espinoza was on a crime spree, attempting to bail a friend out of jail. He attempted to rob Nick and his friend, and when Nick ran, Espinoza shot him in the back of the head. He died at the hospital four days later.

“I have difficulty sleeping because I can’t stop thinking about that day. The fear, the pain that Nick suffered,” Lisa said.

Espinoza was also sentenced to an additional 35 years in prison for attempted murder, attempted robbery, assault, stolen vehicle, and gun charges. Judge Jonathan Conklin apologized for getting emotional during the sentencing.

“I apologize. I became a little bit emotional during that sentencing. My emotions had no play at all in the sentence to be imposed, it was simply an impactful hearing,” he said.

Ms. Kauls gave her last words to Espinoza.

“To be honest, I want him to suffer every day, just like I have to,” she said.