FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central High School alum and current cornerback for the Chicago Bears Jaylon Johnson is hosting his first annual Grizzly Golf Classic benefiting the youth and underprivileged communities.

The classic will be held on Saturday, June 3, at the Eagle Springs Golf and Country Club. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and tee-off is at 9:00 a.m. The cost per golfer is $250 or $1,000 per foursome.

Johnson, along with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, and other current and former professionals will be in attendance.

Johnson’s nonprofit organization, Kevvy’s Vision, is in honor of Johnson’s childhood friend and Central High School alumni, Kev’Vion Schrubb, who was killed in a shooting.

Johnson says Kevvy’s Vision Project strives to empower and motivate underprivileged communities while giving them equal opportunities to succeed. He says Kev’Vion had a big heart and desire to help others, especially the ones in need.