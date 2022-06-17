FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 26 years ago, our station’s parent Company Nexstar was founded.

Each year we celebrate by volunteering with a local organization. This year for the 26th Annual Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring we partnered with the Central California Food Bank to address food insecurity.

Over 200 Nexstar stations across the country participated in Founder’s Day of Caring. Our station packaged over 9,000 lbs of apples for families in need.

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” said Food Bank Co-CEO Kym Dildine.

“To see the apples come down and you are playing a part in helping somebody it feels like you are doing something important,” said Sports Reporter Scott Bemis.

“We know firsthand how many people are impacted by food insecurity and to be part of that is really crucial,” said reporter Katherine Phillips.

1 in 4 people struggle to put food on the table each day. Dildine said each month the food bank distributes food to 350,000 people in the valley, 120,000 of which are children.

The partnership resulted in donations of nearly 1000 pounds of peanut butter, and over 17,000 meals.

“We know Fresno and it is part of the culture of our station and our community to give back,

said General Manager J.R. Jackson. “Every day, every year, it seems like we come up with some new plan to help our community because we are part of the community.