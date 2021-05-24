Newsom to introduce ‘California Comeback Plan’ amid early wildfire season

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Dry conditions across the Bay Area and California are sparking concerns about wildfires ahead of Memorial Day.

Firefighters had their hands full over the weekend putting out small but dangerous wildfires.

Conditions are extremely dry in Contra Costa County, where there has been low humidity and strong winds within the last week.

This has caused fire season to begin early. Just Sunday afternoon, firefighters contained a 5-acre grass fire which burned in Pittsburg.

And on Saturday, a fire in Windsor burned three structures and at least five acres.

Both of those fires are in dry areas. There have also already been some major wildfires in Southern California – and it’s only the start.

Governor Gavin Newsom will be talking Monday about new firefighter equipment and a proposed $2 billion investment in wildfire preparedness.

This is the largest investment in wildfires in state history.

It’s called the California Comeback Plan and it will enable the state to take immediate action to support wildfire suppression, improve forest health and help protect vulnerable communities from catastrophic fires seen in year’s past.

Newsom will be talking about this at 11:30 a.m. You can watch that live on our KRONon app.