MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Newsom signed the Distressed Hospital Loan Program, into law on Monday, legislation designed to help Madera Community Hospital reopen with the assistance of an emergency loan.

Officials say AB112 will provide loans to public and non-profit hospitals facing financial distress in order to prevent closure or facilitate reopening.

The program will be run by the Department of Health Care Access and Information, which will develop an application and approval process for hospitals like Madera Community Hospital to apply for loans. Hospitals that apply will be evaluated on their need for assistance due to financial hardship.

“I am grateful to the Governor for prioritizing state assistance so Madera Community Hospital, and other struggling hospitals, have access to emergency funding,” said Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria.

The Madera Community Hospital remains vacant after closing its doors back on December 30. The hospital filed for bankruptcy in March and is waiting for help to reopen.

“Reopening Madera Community Hospital has been my top priority this year and today’s action gives me hope towards restoring emergency health care, labor and delivery services, and preventative care access that is critical to the community,” said Assemblywoman Soria.

Madera Community Hospital already has $5 million secured in the budget, but before the hospital can receive funds it must show proof that it can get out of the red and into the black.