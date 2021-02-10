Newsom says Central Valley is ‘top priority’ on a visit to the Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fresno Fairgrounds Wednesday and spoke to the ongoing efforts to ramp up vaccine distribution in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health received 19,000 doses this week, a significant increase from the 8,000 doses they’d been receiving in previous weeks.

“They heard us, but they also delivered. Going from 8,000 to 19,000 was a delivery,” said Joe Prado, who is leading the vaccine distribution effort in Fresno County.

Gov. Newsom during his visit to San Diego that the he would be announcing a FEMA mass vaccination site in the Central Valley in the next number of days, but gave no further details on the location on Wednesday.

“We are committed to working with the Biden administration to land on a date because I know you want a date for when we have a mass vaccination site here in the Valley and a location,” he said. “When we have that information, I’ll provide it.”

He said the doses at that FEMA vaccination site would be in addition to the counties’ pre-established allocations.

Newsom’s visit comes after several Central Valley leaders, along with health officials, expressed frustration on the number of doses coming into the Central Valley.

Newsom said Wednesday that the Central Valley is a “top priority.”

“Always has been. We’ve made that crystal clear. Equity is our guiding light. Our north star. We mean business about that,” Newsom said.

Newsom announced during his visit that the OptumServe site at Reedley College will be the first OptumServe site to also be a vaccine clinic. Details on that clinic are still being worked out and no firm start date has been announced.

“Our preliminary planning is 600 doses a week,” Prado said.

The doses at that site will come out of the county’s allocation, Newsom said.

Prado added that first dose vaccinations will start up again at the Fresno Fairgrounds after they were paused due to the lack of supply. Those interested can fill out the vaccine interest form to be notified when appointments open up.