Newsom promises ‘bright light at the end of the tunnel’ as COVID-19 case rate falls

EARLIMART, California (KGPE) – A “bright light at the end of the tunnel” are the words Gov. Newsom repeated over and over again in Tulare County on Monday as he discussed the current state of the virus in California and some goals that are being met.

“We are doing more and better to reach out and meet people where they are, not demand people come where we are,” Newsom said.

According to the governor, California’s COVID-19 positivity rate is down to 2.1%, one of the lowest in the United States.

“Our case rate’s down to 3,200. It was 53,000 six-plus weeks ago,” he said.

That was accompanied by good news on the vaccine front: Newsom says California is expected to receive 320,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses this week, compared to just 21,000 last week.

“We’re going to see supply increase significantly over the course of the next number of weeks,” he continued.

Last week, Newsom announced a goal to vaccinate 75,000 educators in a week. Today, he announced the state almost tripled that number, vaccinating 224,000 educators in a week’s time.

While the push to vaccinate educators continues, Newsom says there is still a lot of work to do with allocating doses to rural communities and disadvantaged populations. He says the state is committed to providing 40% of all vaccines under an equity framework.

“The question is: how do we make the scarce supply available to those most in need, most impacted? 40% of all the vaccines committed to addressing the needs disproportionately – and let me just be explicit about this – to the Latino community,” Newsom said.

On Tuesday, Governor Newsom will be in Los Angeles to host his third state of the state address.