Newsom orders closure of bars in Fresno, Tulare and 5 other counties over rising spread of virus

FILE – In this June 4, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a face mask during his stop at the Legendary Coffee and Books in Stockton, Calif. Gov. Newsom’s administration on Thursday, June 18, 2020, mandated that Californians wear masks in most indoor settings as the state continues to battle the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered the closure of bars in Fresno, Tulare and five other counties due to the rising spread of COVID-19.

The governor also required bars in Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles and San Joaquin counties to close, while he recommended they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura counties.

The counties listed in the order have been on the state Department of Public Health’s County Monitoring List.

“Californians must remain vigilant against this virus,” Newsom said. “COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases. Each of us has the power to limit the spread of this virus.”

Newsom’s order affects brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs unless they offer sit-down meals. Alcohol can only be sold in the same transaction as a meal.

Restaurants, brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs that provide sit-down meals are advised to follow dine-in restaurant guidance and continue to encourage takeout and delivery service when possible.

Places that do not provide sit-down meals themselves, but can contract with another vendor, can serve dine-in meals provided both businesses follow dine-in restaurant guidance and can only sell alcohol in the same transaction as a meal, according to the order.

As bars in parts of the state close, the governor continued to urge Californians to wear face masks and continue physical distancing while outside.

“Wear a face covering and keep physically distant outside the home,” Newsom said. “Don’t gather in groups, and if you are older or have a condition that puts you at higher risk of COVID-19, protect yourself by staying home.”

NEW: Due to the rising spread of #COVID19, CA is ordering bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare, while recommending they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 28, 2020

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.