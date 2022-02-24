FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the City of Fresno will be awarded $5 million to help clean homeless encampments and rehouse 100 individuals as part of his California Blueprint plan.

Fresno is one of the 19 communities that has been awarded funding to help provide shelter or housing to those experiencing homelessness throughout the state.

“Tackling the homelessness crisis is a matter of life and death,” said Newsom. “California is taking on the unacceptable status quo with a historic response to house thousands of our most vulnerable community members at an unprecedented rate, and swiftly addressing the encampments that pose the greatest threat to health and safety.”

In a statement, officials with Newsom’s office say since Sept. 2021, the state has cleaned 431 encampments while working with local governments to offer housing and services to its former residents.

Officials also say the state is on track to clean up 1,000 encampments by the end of this year.

In total, $50 million will be awarded to various cities and counties throughout the state in hopes of rehousing homeless individuals living in encampments.

The following communities receiving grant funding are listed below: