FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the City of Fresno will be awarded $5 million to help clean homeless encampments and rehouse 100 individuals as part of his California Blueprint plan.
Fresno is one of the 19 communities that has been awarded funding to help provide shelter or housing to those experiencing homelessness throughout the state.
“Tackling the homelessness crisis is a matter of life and death,” said Newsom. “California is taking on the unacceptable status quo with a historic response to house thousands of our most vulnerable community members at an unprecedented rate, and swiftly addressing the encampments that pose the greatest threat to health and safety.”
In a statement, officials with Newsom’s office say since Sept. 2021, the state has cleaned 431 encampments while working with local governments to offer housing and services to its former residents.
Officials also say the state is on track to clean up 1,000 encampments by the end of this year.
In total, $50 million will be awarded to various cities and counties throughout the state in hopes of rehousing homeless individuals living in encampments.
The following communities receiving grant funding are listed below:
- Santa Barbara County – $2.5 million to rehouse 200 individuals
- San Bernardino County – $1.7 million to rehouse 150 individuals
- City of Richmond – $4.8 million to rehouse 102 individuals
- City of Fresno – $5 million to rehouse 100 individuals
- City of Oakland – $4.7 million to rehouse 100 individuals
- City of San Jose – $2 million to rehouse 100 individuals
- Redwood City – $1.8 million to rehouse 70 individuals
- Santa Cruz County – $2.3 million to rehouse 65 individuals
- Orange County – $3.6 million to rehouse 60 individuals
- City of Los Angeles – $1.7 million to rehouse 60 individuals
- City of Petaluma – $1.3 million to rehouse 60 individuals
- City of Tulare – $1.5 million to rehouse 57 individuals
- City of Salinas – $4 million to rehouse 55 individuals
- City of Eureka – $1.6 million to rehouse 50 individuals
- City of Berkeley – $4.7 million to rehouse 45 individuals
- City of Long Beach – $1.3 million to rehouse 40 individuals
- City of Vista – $1.8 million to rehouse 35 individuals
- City of San Rafael – $522 thousand to rehouse 34 individuals
- Marin County – $317 thousand to rehouse 18 individuals