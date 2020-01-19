Governor Gavin Newsom admits he likes to self-medicate with a glass of win while watching the nightly news. He believes the homeless should not have to be subject to rules and regulations when going to shelters for a bed or a hot meal. Newsom is looking to put a new state amendment together mandating cities and counties to clean up the homeless crisis or face legal action. There’s no specific plan in place just yet but the governor’s homeless task force is working on it in hopes it would be placed on the 2020 ballot.
Newsom: “Clean and sober is the biggest damn mistake this country ever made.” Should clean and sober rules be thrown out for homeless?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: