FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom blocked the parole release of an inmate accused of a fatal DUI crash in Fresno that occurred in 2011, Fresno County District Attorney’s Office officials say.

Officials say the governor’s reversal follows a March 30 decision by the Board of Parole Hearing that ruled in favor of granting parole for inmate Perla Vazquez. Newsom had 150 days from that hearing to reverse the decision and did so on Aug. 26. The reversal was available to the Fresno County DA’s office on Tuesday.

Official reports say in 2011, Perla Vazquez drove while under the influence at a high speed on the highway and struck the vehicle driven by Frank Winslow, killing him. According to the DA’s office, she was convicted at a jury trial of second-degree murder in 2014 and was sentenced to 15 years to life behind bars, but in June 2021, she became eligible for parole.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office and the family of the victim urged Newsom to block the parole.