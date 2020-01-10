Newsom blocks parole for convicted killer who buried ‘mentally disabled’ man alive

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows convicted murderer David Weidert. Gov. Gavin Newsom again blocked Friday, Jan. 10, 2020,parole for Weidert, the killer of a developmentally disabled California man who was buried alive. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom blocked the parole of convicted killer David Weidert.

Weidert was sentenced to life without parole for the 1980 killing of Mike Morganti, a “developmentally disabled” man from Clovis whom Weidert buried alive.

The governor’s reversal follows an August 13, 2019 decision by the state parole board that ruled in favor of granting parole to Weidert, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. Newsom had 150 days from the hearing to reverse that decision and did so with a written reversal dated January 9, 2020.

The governor’s reversal was made available to the DA’s office on January 10, 2020.

The DA’s office said Newsom’s action marks the third time that a California governor has reversed the parole board’s decision to release Weidert since 2015.

He was denied parole by former Gov. Jerry Brown in 2016 and by Newsom in 2018.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp urged Newsom to block the parole release of Weidert.

According to Smittcamp, Weidert used Morganti to serve as a lookout to commit a burglary, and when Morganti spoke to law enforcement, Weidert silenced him.

Weidert lured him into a car and took him to an isolated location. Morganti was then beaten with a baseball bat and a shovel, stabbed with a knife and forced to dig his own grave before being buried alive.

Smittcamp sent a letter in October to Newsom urging him to overturn the Board’s decision granting parole to Weidert.

Smittcamp released the following statement:

Today is a great day for justice in the State of California. Governor Newsom made the right choice in denying this inmate the opportunity to be paroled. However, change needs to be made to legislation that currently allows Weidert the opportunity to be considered for release again in one year. He was previously denied parole by Governor Brown on June 26, 2016 and again on August 3, 2018. Newsom’s concurrence with Brown’s prior reversals reaffirms the fact that Weidert deserves the sentence he received. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp

Smittcamp said she expresses appreciation to Newsom for considering the concerns expressed by the citizens of Fresno County, local representatives, and Mike Morganti’s family in making his decision.

