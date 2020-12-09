Newsom appoints Sanger-native to Cal Air Resources Board

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday has appointed Sanger-native Tania Pacheco-Werner to the California Air Resources Board.

Pacheco-Werner, 36, has served as Assistant Co-Director at Fresno State’s Central Valley Health Policy Institute since 2019, where she had held multiple positions since 2015, including Research Scientist and Postgraduate Fellow, according to the Governor’s Office.

She was a lecturer at Fresno State’s department of sociology from 2011 to 2017 and a Diocesan Administrator at the Roman Catholic Church’s San Joaquin Diocese in 2013.

Pacheco-Werner is a member of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and the American Public Health Association’s Latino Caucus for Public Health.

She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in sociology from the University of California, San Francisco.

Pacheco-Warner’s position requires state Senate confirmation and there is no compensation.