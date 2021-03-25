Newsom appoints Fresno man to serve as judge in county Superior Court

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man who is a part of the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has been appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to serve as a judge in the Fresno County Superior Court.

Ryan Wells, 40, has served as a Senior Deputy District Attorney at the DA’s Office since 2012. He served as a Deputy DA at the Contra Costa County DA’s Office from 2010 to 2012 and was a legal editor at Lexis Nexis from 2009 to 2010.

Wells was a law clerk at the Alameda County DA’s Office in 2008. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. His appointment fills the vacancy of a new position created on Sept. 24, 2019.