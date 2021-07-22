Newly crowned Miss California visits Fresno ahead of Miss America competition

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- As she gets ready to compete to be the next Miss America, the newly-crowned Miss California visits Fresno again.

Jazmin Avalos represents Los Angeles County and won the title last month in Fresno.

The 24-year-old is from Garden Grove and is a graduate of Cal State Fullerton.

She is back in Fresno this week, getting ready to represent the state in the Miss America Competition. Avalos says she is looking forward to the camaraderie of the competition.

“I think we are really excited to have the opportunity to meet each other in person and have the competition after everything that happened with the COVID pandemic. It’s just so exciting to say that I have a friend in every state pretty soon,” says Avalos.

Avalos will compete in the Miss America competition in December.