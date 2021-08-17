New youth program offers leadership skills and career training for Central Valley students

SANGER, California (KSEE) — As kids get back to the classroom this fall, a Central Valley organization wants to provide them with leadership skills and career-oriented opportunities.

The Dolores Huerta Foundation launched the Liberated Youth for Empowerment (LYFE) program this summer. It’s available to middle school kids who can choose from one of three pathways: technology, cultural arts, or civic engagement

“It just launched this summer, but we do plan to have it as a five-year program for students that join us,” said youth organizer Elisha Mendoza. “They’ll get to brush up on their skills within the first couple of years, as well as develop the skills that they choose for their pathway, and that leads to mentoring opportunities.”

The LYFE program is virtual during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Mendoza says there will be opportunities for travel and in-person interaction down the line.

Participants in similar youth programs have traveled to Texas, Washington D.C, and the State Capitol through the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

The program is free. To learn more or to sign up, you’re asked to call 559-420-0659.