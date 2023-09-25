FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Heather McGhee, author of the New York Times Best Seller The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together will be in Fresno Wednesday to discuss racism.

McGhee is a specialist in the American economy. In the free event, A Conversation with Heather McGhee, she will discuss the mystery of why it so often fails the American public. She will share about her travels across America where she found that issues like the financial crisis, rising student debt, and collapsing public infrastructure had a common root problem: racism.

The event will be open to the public and will take place on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Fresno High School’s Royce Halls.