FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno business Clean Sweep Sweeping is looking to overcome a fire that broke out late on New Year’s Eve and tore through its shop.

Fresno Fire’s public information officer says they got the call at 10:50 p.m., the caller said flames and smoke were coming from the roof.

48 firefighters were dispatched to the fire.

Fawad Rasooli, the owner’s brother, says he was tasked to watch the business while his brother was away visiting family in Europe.

He and some of the workers had gone out to celebrate the New Year when he got back to find the whole shop on fire.

“We went out for the dinner and a little bit chilling over there we went to casino stuff like that. So, after that, after 12 o’clock, we come back and I see there’s a fire. Fire department was already here,” he said.

Inside the shop, it’s a shocking scene.

A street-sweeping truck and two other vehicles had been completely destroyed along with tools, parts, and nearly everything else.

A hole was left in the roof from the flames.

While Fresno Fire continues to work to find out whether the building is a total loss, Rasooli says the hardest part of the night was breaking the news to his brother.

“By the time I got here the building was burned up, believe me, I didn’t know how to tell him because it’s the New Year. But I had no choice because this is his business,” said Rasooli. “When I called him he says, ‘Are you drunk? Are you joking?’ Because (it is) the New Year. I say I’m not drunk; I’m not joking, I swear to god it’s burned up,” he said.

Rasooli says his brother has decided to head straight home from Europe to try and tackle the sudden crisis.

However, he’s sure this road bump won’t stop him.

“These things, these are businesses coming and going, stuff like that. But if you’re alive you will make another business. That’s a part of life,” he said.

As for the cause of the fire, Fresno Fire says it is still under investigation.