FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead following an early morning New Year’s Eve stabbing in southeast Fresno, Fresno police say.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Sierra Vista and Eugenia Avenues around 2:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man with apparent stab wounds in the front yard of a house who was yelling for help. They also say they rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.

Investigators say the victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives remain on-scene and are actively investigating.

Police ask if anyone has information on this case that they contact the Fresno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 559-621-7000.