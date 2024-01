REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Adventist Health Reedley welcomed its first baby of the year early Monday morning, according to hospital officials.

Officials say the first baby was born at 2:29 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

Baby Angel Mateo Ruano was born at 7 lbs and 3 ounces. His parents, Vanessa and Osvaldo, were filled with joy as they celebrated the new year with their healthy baby boy.