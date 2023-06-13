FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Food insecurity affects many students at Fresno State, making it tough to learn on an empty stomach.

The Amendola Family Student Cupboard on campus has been providing students with free groceries since 2011.

Now they are offering a new service which will allow them to bring in more food donations.

About one-fifth of the student population at Fresno State struggles with food insecurity according to Michael Ballin, the Food Project Coordinator on campus.

With a passion to fight hunger, Ballin has been advocating for a vehicle that would allow them to pick up food donations to help meet the needs of their students.

“Healthy body, healthy mind right, so if students don’t have to worry about food and other resources, then they can focus on their education and things like that,” said Ballin.

The student cupboard relies on donations from local partners such as nonprofits, churches, and other community organizations.

In previous years anyone who wanted to donate food would have to drop it off at Fresno State, but the Student Cupboard recently received enough funding to purchase a vehicle.

The new wheels will provide access to a wider selection of food while providing other benefits as well.

Now, vendors who want to donate but don’t have the ability to drop it off can call the cupboard to pick it up.

This new service will make getting food to the students who need it most even more convenient, giving some students a piece of mind about getting the nourishment they need to feed their bodies and their minds.

Logan Mouawangyee is a student assistant at the Student Cupboard, he says he’s been waiting for the cupboard to have its own vehicle for a while.

“As a student, we do a lot. We don’t really know what we are doing but at least we can help students know where their next meal is coming from,” said Mouawangyee.

The new vehicle has already begun to pick up donations in the Fresno area.

For more information, or to schedule a donation pick up you can call the Student Cupboard at (559) 278-6621 or visit their website Amendola Family Student Cupboard