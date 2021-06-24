New water restrictions for Tulare residents as well water levels fall

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) – The City of Tulare’s Public Utilities board is increasing the restrictions on water use.

Outdoor watering is now limited to two days a week. Lawn watering is allowed two days a week.

Odd-number addresses may water Tuesdays and Saturdays. Even number addresses may water Wednesdays and Sundays.

The City of Tulare’s Public Utilities board says water levels are at historic depths in city wells. Well water levels have dropped 100 feet in the last ten years, especially in the drought of 2011 to 2017. It has since dropped nearly 40 feet in the last year.

The board unanimously decided to move residents to a more restrictive water conservation stage. No watering will be allowed from November through February.