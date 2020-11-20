New voucher allows fifth graders and their families to see America’s national parks for free

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — For the rest of the 2020-2021 school year, fifth graders can bring their families to national parks and other public lands across America for free with a new voucher.
The voucher allows fifth graders and their families free access to national parks and other public lands managed by the Department of the Interior, the Forest Service and the Army Corps of Engineers, according to the National Park Service. Fifth graders were picked for the new voucher as many fourth-graders missed out on using their Every Kid Outdoors Annual 4th Grade Pass during the 2019-2020 school year.
Local opportunities to use the pass include:
- Yosemite National Park
- Pinnacles National Park
- Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
- Fee areas in the Sierra and Sequoia National Forests
- Pine Flat Lake
- Lake Kaweah
- Success Lake
- Merced National Wildlife Refuge
- San Luis National Wildlife Refuge
- and more
The voucher is valid from Oct. 28 through Aug. 31, 2021.
