New visitation rules for Fresno’s Saint Agnes Medical Center

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Saint Agnes Medical Center is removing restrictions for visitors put in place following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, daily visiting hours are between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. for non-COVID-19 units. Only one visitor is allowed per patient per day, and they must be 18 or older.

COVID-19 safety measures will remain in force, such as face masks and social distancing.

For maternity visits, no more than two people can visit a patient per day.

However, the ‘no visitor’ policy remains in effect for the emergency room.